Vienna Insurance estimates 40-45 mln eur hit from floods
#Financials
June 11, 2013

Vienna Insurance estimates 40-45 mln eur hit from floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group estimated on Tuesday it faced a hit of 40 million to 45 million euros ($53-59 million) after reinsurance from damage caused by widespread flooding in central Europe, twice the 20 million euros that 2002 floods caused.

It stressed that the overall assessment was still in flux, with the main reported damage so far in the Czech Republic and Austria. It was unable make predictions for Slovakia, Hungary and other countries along the Danube, but added that it would provide detailed data along with first-half results in August. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
