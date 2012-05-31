FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna Insurance eyes Hungary expansion-report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Vienna Insurance eyes Hungary expansion-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group wants to expand in Hungary, its outgoing chief executive told a magazine, predicting his successor would keep generating record profits.

“Our focus at the moment is on Hungary. We got in there too late,” NEWS magazine quoted Guenter Geyer as saying in an interview. He did not elaborate on its expansion plans.

Peter Hagen, VIG’s new chief executive, said it would be a “great challenge” to keep boosting the group’s earnings, but Geyer was more upbeat.

“I already know now that Peter Hagen will deliver the best results of all time at the end of the year. We are programmed this way,” he said, citing growth potential from its markets in emerging Europe.

Earlier this month, VIG said strong business in emerging European markets helped first-quarter pretax profit rise 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million). (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.