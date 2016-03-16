FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance Group targets 400 mln euro pre-tax profit in 2016
March 16, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Vienna Insurance Group targets 400 mln euro pre-tax profit in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group aims to more than double its pretax profit in 2016 to up to 400 million euros ($449 million)from a preliminary 172 million last year, it said on Wednesday.

The executive proposed a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for 2015, more than double its previously announced payout policy of 30 percent of net profit after minorities.

VIG’s nine-month pretax profit had slid 60 percent as it struggled with low interest rates and had to write down its computer systems after a review found a high probability they would not satisfy future technical and business requirements. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

