Vienna Insurance sees volatile 2013 results

VIENNA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group expects volatile results this year due to tough markets in Romania and problems at its motor insurance business in Italy, it said on Monday without being more specific.

It said it tried to keep fluctuations in results as low as possible but assumed that would not be the case this year “due to the continuing difficult market conditions in Romania and the adverse situation of Donau Versicherung’s motor insurance business in Italy.”

A spokesman gave no more details. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)