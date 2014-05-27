Vienna Insurance sees small Balkans floods hit

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group faces a net hit of just “a few million euros” from widespread flooding in the Balkans, Chief Executive Peter Hagen told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said it was too early to judge the gross impact from claims in Serbia and Bosnia but added: “What I can say definitely is that our reinsurance programme will ensure that we will be affected only very marginally. There will be a hit, but we are probably talking about a few million euros net - so nothing really dramatic - for the group.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)