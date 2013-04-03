Vienna Insurance raises dividend to 1.20 eur/shr

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance raised its dividend by 9 percent to 1.20 euros ($1.54) per share for 2012 on Wednesday after confirming record results for the year.

Emerging Europe’s biggest insurer said pretax profit grew 5 percent to 587 million euros as premiums rose, helped by strong demand for life insurance in Poland.

Consolidated premiums rose 9 percent to 9.7 billion euros, while profit after taxes and minorities grew 10 percent to 446 million euros.

Vienna Insurance had reported preliminary results on Jan. 24.