Vienna Insurance raises dividend to 1.20 eur/shr
April 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM

Vienna Insurance raises dividend to 1.20 eur/shr

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance raised its dividend by 9 percent to 1.20 euros ($1.54) per share for 2012 on Wednesday after confirming record results for the year.

Emerging Europe’s biggest insurer said pretax profit grew 5 percent to 587 million euros as premiums rose, helped by strong demand for life insurance in Poland.

Consolidated premiums rose 9 percent to 9.7 billion euros, while profit after taxes and minorities grew 10 percent to 446 million euros.

Vienna Insurance had reported preliminary results on Jan. 24.

$1 = 0.7789 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

