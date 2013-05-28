UPDATE 1-Vienna Insurance Q1 profit up, premiums dip

* Pretax profit up 5.2 pct to 159.4 mln eur vs poll avg 158 mln

* Premium volume down 1.5 pct to 2.71 bln vs poll avg 2.75 bln

* Combined ratio 96.9 pct vs poll avg 95.6 pct (Adds CEO comment, details on country results)

VIENNA, May 28 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group reported a worsening of its combined ratio on Tuesday and an unexpected decrease in premiums due to shrinking business in Poland.

First-quarter profit before tax rose 5.2 percent to 159 million euros ($206 million), in line with analysts’ estimates, as premiums edged lower to 2.71 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected unchanged premium volume and profit before tax of 158 million euros on average.

“This 1.5-percent decrease is mainly due to the fact that the short-term single premium business in Poland has been downsized according to plan,” Vienna Insurance said.

“Excluding special effects and adjusted for currency fluctuations, Vienna Insurance Group achieved a growth of about 1.4 percent.”

Its combined ratio - a key measure that shows higher profitability the lower the ratio - rose to 96.9 percent, missing market expectations for a decline.

Chief Executive Peter Hagen gave no specific outlook for 2013 other than saying: “The economic environment and the insurance market remain challenging. This fact is reflected in the diverse development of premiums in the individual markets.”

For the first time, Vienna Insurance took in the majority of its premiums last year from central and eastern Europe, where it has established leading positions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, helped by acquisitions.

In the Czech Republic, its biggest foreign market, the group increased first-quarter profits by 8 percent but it said it faced more tough markets in Romania, which is struggling to recover from the depths of a 2009 recession.

Vienna Insurance last month posted record 2012 results, helped by a solid performance in Austria and the Czech Republic that offset higher than average bad-weather claims.