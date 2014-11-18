UPDATE 2-Vienna Insurance sees Romania, Italy businesses on the mend

* Q3 pretax profit 140 mln euros vs poll avg 145 mln

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group is turning round its problematic Romanian business but may still post a small loss in Italy next year as it unwinds a disastrous foray into car insurance there, Chief Executive Peter Hagen said.

Hits from Italy and Romania had pushed 2013 pretax profit down 37 percent at Austria’s biggest insurer, but profit in the first nine months of 2014 rose 36 percent, fuelled by central and eastern Europe units that make over half of group earnings.

Its Romanian business continued a fragile recovery with a 2.6 million euro ($3.3 million) pretax profit in the first three quarters as cut-throat competition eased.

“It is a bit early to be optimistic but there is sufficient reason to no longer be pessimistic,” Hagen said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Vienna’s Italian business was still losing money but not like in 2013, when a flood of claims from a ballooning business triggered a drastic cut-back.

Asked if losses would continue into 2015, Hagen said: “That may well be, but only at a very low level.”

Baader Bank analysts kept a “buy” rating on Vienna shares, saying: “We believe that Vienna’s turnaround is overall well on track, with expected reported top-line growth next year and stabilisation in Romania and Italy in the near term.”

Third-quarter group profit before tax rose 27 percent to 140 million euros as premiums climbed 1.7 percent to 2.06 billion. Vienna’s combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and accident business -- improved to 97.2 percent. Analysts had seen pretax profit up 32 percent.

By contrast Poland’s PZU, eastern Europe’s largest insurer, this month posted a 23 percent fall in third-quarter net profit.

Hagen said business in Ukraine was growing 15-16 percent in local currency but falling in euros. The crisis there was not having much impact on business in neighbouring countries, he added.

“People want to drive cars, even if everything is not clear in Donbass”, he said, referring to the separatist region of eastern Ukraine.

Hagen said Vienna was open for acquisitions in markets including the Baltics, Poland, Hungary and Ukraine.

Its stock trades at 11 times forecast earnings, above rival Uniqa on 8.1, but below PZU on 13.3, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.