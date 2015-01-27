UPDATE 1-Vienna Insurance Group posts flat 2014 premiums

* Unconsolidated premiums dip 0.1 percent to 9.37 bln euros

VIENNA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group wrote gross premiums of 9.37 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in 2014, down just 0.1 percent from 2013 despite a hit from the strength of the euro, it said on Tuesday, meeting market expectations.

Underlying growth was 2.6 percent without “special effects”, it said in a statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected gross written premiums of 9.31 billion euros. The company’s direct unconsolidated premiums stood at 9.39 billion in 2013.

Property and casualty premiums fell 1.3 percent to 4.72 billion euros amid a 105 million euro hit from foreign exchange rates and a sharp drop in Italy, where the firm is scaling back after a disastrous foray into car insurance.

Life insurance premiums rose 1.4 percent to 4.27 billion thanks primarily to its “remaining markets” segment, which includes Georgia, Albania, Serbia, Macedonia and Bosnia.

Health premiums dipped 2.9 percent to 386 million euros.

“Although the market environment continues to be difficult in Romania, the measures taken there began to show an effect. For the first time in years, the property and casualty business showed a slight increase of 0.3 percent in local currency terms,” it said.

In Ukraine, its four units boosted premiums nearly 16 percent in local currency terms despite a civil war.

The company said its 2014 growth underscored the opportunities in Austria and in central and eastern Europe despite a difficult market environment.

“Vienna Insurance Group has strengthened its major lead over its competitors with a market share of around 20 percent in its core markets,” it said.