Vienna Insurance H1 pre-tax profit falls 16.8 pct
August 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Vienna Insurance H1 pre-tax profit falls 16.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - First-half pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) fell 16.8 percent to 250.5 million euros ($289.75 million) as gross premiums nudged 1.5 percent lower to 4.9 billion euros, it said on Tuesday.

“The achieved profit (before taxes)...was within the expected range and was strongly affected by declining financial results,” VIG said in a statement, adding financial results had decreased by 7.2 percent to 524.5 million euros.

“This was due to the historically low level of interest rates, which also made it necessary to form personnel provisions in Austria,” Austria’s largest insurer said, referring to topping up pension funds.

VIG’s combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - fell 1.2 percentage points to 95.9 percent - its best reading for the half year in 5 years. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Shadia Nasralla)

