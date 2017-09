VIENNA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group wrote gross premiums of 9.2 billion euros ($10 billion) in 2015, 1.5 percent less than the previous year, as it continued to suffer from low interest rates, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast gross written premiums of 9.11 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)