Vienna Insurance boosts H1 pretax profit 41 pct
August 26, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Insurance boosts H1 pretax profit 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group boosted pretax profit 41 percent in the first half to 290.9 million euros ($384 million) as premiums edged up 1 percent when adjusted for exchange rates, emerging Europe’s biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

The company’s combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments - improved to 97.1 percent from 99.8 in the year-earlier half.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter profit before tax to more than treble to 143 million euros, bringing first-half profit before tax to 295 million.

1 US dollar = 0.7572 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

