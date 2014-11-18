FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna Insurance boosts Q3 pretax profit 27 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Insurance boosts Q3 pretax profit 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Third-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group rose 27 percent as premiums edged up, Austria’s biggest insurer said on Tuesday.

It generated pretax profit of 140 million euros ($174.6 million) as premiums rose 1.7 percent to 2.06 billion euros. Its combined ratio - a measure of profitability in the property and accident business - improved to 97.2 percent from 102.3 a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to rise 32 percent to 145 million euros, gross premiums up 2.3 percent to 2.07 billion and a combined ratio of 96.6.

1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.