Vienna Insurance boosts Q1 pretax, premiums
May 23, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 23 (Reuters) - Pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rose 6 percent to 151.4 million euros ($193.2 million), the company said on Wednesday, narrowly lagging the average estimate of 153 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross premiums grew 5.5 percent to 2.75 billion euros, it said in a statement, just ahead of the 2.67 billion poll average, while its combined ratio fell to 96.4 percent, beating market expectations.

“Vienna Insurance Group is pursuing a consistent strategy to keep volatilities as low as possible and to increase premiums and profit,” Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7838 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

