Vienna Insurance sees stagnant European markets

VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group forecast on Thursday stagnant European markets at best this year.

“As far as the situation in the European markets is concerned, the group expects at most selectively stagnating revenues due to restrained consumption,” it said in a statement, adding its priority would be “promoting further organic growth and on increasing profitability on a continuous basis”.

It confirmed preliminary 2011 results released in January. Pretax profit rose 10.1 percent to a record 559 million euros ($742.8 million) and proposed raising its dividend 10 percent to 1.10 euros per share.