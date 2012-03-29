FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance sees stagnant European markets
#Financials
March 29, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Vienna Insurance sees stagnant European markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group forecast on Thursday stagnant European markets at best this year.

“As far as the situation in the European markets is concerned, the group expects at most selectively stagnating revenues due to restrained consumption,” it said in a statement, adding its priority would be “promoting further organic growth and on increasing profitability on a continuous basis”.

It confirmed preliminary 2011 results released in January. Pretax profit rose 10.1 percent to a record 559 million euros ($742.8 million) and proposed raising its dividend 10 percent to 1.10 euros per share.

$1 = 0.7525 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

