May 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vienna Insurance Q1 profit up, premiums dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 28 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group boosted first-quarter profit before tax 5.2 percent, it said on Tuesday, just above of analysts’ estimates despite a decline in premiums and an unexpected rise in its combined ratio.

Emerging Europe’s biggest insurer generated pretax profit of 159.4 million euros ($206.3 million) as premiums edged 1.5 percent lower to 2.7 billion euros, mainly due to a reduction in its single premium business in Poland.

Its combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - rose to 96.9 percent, missing market expectations for a decline.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit before tax of 158 million euros on unchanged premiums of 2.75 billion.

$1 = 0.7729 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

