VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit before tax at Vienna Insurance Group fell 4.7 percent to 151.8 million euros ($207.2 million)as premiums edged up 1 percent to 2.73 billion, emerging Europe’s biggest insurer said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected pretax profit to fall 7.5 percent to 147 million euros on steady premiums of 2.73 billion.