Vienna Insurance boosts Q3 pretax 7.3 pct
November 27, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Vienna Insurance boosts Q3 pretax 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Strong business in emerging European markets helped third-quarter pretax profit at Vienna Insurance Group rise 7.3 percent to 141.5 million euros ($183.5 million), it said, in line with market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected profit before tax of 142 million. Gross premiums grew 3.4 percent to 2.14 billion euros versus market expectations of 2.17 billion.

“Provided that no natural disasters occur and there are no adverse developments in the capital market, the management of Vienna Insurance Group believes that the positive developments seen in the first three quarters of 2012 will continue in the last quarter of this year,” it said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.7713 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

