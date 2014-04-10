FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance eyes profit in Romania this year
April 10, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Insurance eyes profit in Romania this year

Georgina Prodhan

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance expects to make a profit in Romania this year, its chief executive said, after a 75 million euro ($104 million) writedown in 2013 due to tough competition.

“We have good signs that it will improve significantly and expect to turn Romania positive this year,” Peter Hagen told a news conference after the company reported final 2013 results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

