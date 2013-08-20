FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance takes 75 mln euro Romania writedown
August 20, 2013

Vienna Insurance takes 75 mln euro Romania writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group has taken a 75 million euro ($100 million) writedown of goodwill to reflect a more pessimistic view of prospects for its non-life business in Romania, it said on Tuesday.

“In line with the group’s traditionally cautious valuation policy an extraordinary mid-year impairment test of the goodwill of the segment Romania non-life was made, based on current data of the first six months of 2013,” leading to the impairment charge, it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7490 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan

