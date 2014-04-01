FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vienna Insurance says Ukraine premiums grow in Jan-Feb
April 1, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Vienna Insurance says Ukraine premiums grow in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 1 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group saw double-digit premium growth in Ukraine in the first two months of the year despite the country’s political tensions with Russia over Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula, the Austrian group said.

“In local currency terms, premium income increased by 16.2 percent to the equivalent of around 11.4 million euros ($15.7 million) in the first two months of 2014. Premium income in the non-life segment rose by 15.5 percent and by an impressive 32.0 percent in the life insurance,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.7256 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham

