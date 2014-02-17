VietinBank's 2013 net profit eases to $275 mln

HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s second-biggest bank by assets, said it made a net profit of 5.79 trillion dong ($275 million) last year, a fall of 5.8 percent from 2012 on lower trading returns and higher costs.

The Hanoi-based lender, 20 percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, made lower profits in trading foreign exchange and stocks while its operating costs rose 5 percent from 2012 to 9.91 trillion dong, it said in a statement on its website (www.vietinbank.vn). (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)