10 months ago
Vietcombank to sell non-convertible bonds worth about $90 mln
October 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

Vietcombank to sell non-convertible bonds worth about $90 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender Vietcombank has secured approval to sell non-convertible bonds worth 2 trillion dong ($89.6 million) at par value, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said in a statement on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Monday.

Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest lender by market value, will be able to sell 20 million of the bonds to the public by late January 2017, SSC said. ($1=22,320 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
