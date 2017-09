Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)

* Reports Q2 2014 results

* Q2 2014 net profit jumped 21.8 percent y/y to 1.06 trillion dong ($50.06 million)

* H1 2014 net profit rose 12.6 percent y/y to 2.23 trillion dong

* Total assets at end-June 2014 rose 7.5 percent from end-2013 to 504.43 trillion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,175 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)