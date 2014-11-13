FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietcombank says Q3 net profit dips 0.1 pct y/y
November 13, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietcombank says Q3 net profit dips 0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank

* Q3 net profit dropped 0.13 percent from last year to 1.042 trillion dong ($48.9 million), it said in a statement

* Total assets as at Sept. 30 were up 13 percent from the end of last year to 530.23 trillion dong

* Bad debt accounted for 2.54 percent of outstanding loans on Sept. 30, down from 2.73 percent at the end of 2013

* Vietcombank is the country’s biggest listed bank by market value and is 15 percent owned by Japan’s Mizuho Corp Bank, Thomson Reuters data showed. Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
