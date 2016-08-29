FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC to take 7.7 pct stake in Vietnam's Vietcombank
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Singapore's GIC to take 7.7 pct stake in Vietnam's Vietcombank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth GIC Pte Ltd said on Monday it will acquire a 7.73 percent stake in Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market capitalisation.

GIC will purchase 305,810,895 new shares in Vietcombank as part of the deal, it said in a statement without disclosing the value of the transaction.

Reuters had reported earlier this month GIC is in talks to own a stake of at least 7 percent in Vietcombank in what would be the sovereign wealth fund's second major investment in Vietnam this year. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
