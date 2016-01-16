Vietcombank's 2015 profit beats target

HANOI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietcombank, Vietnam’s largest listed bank by market value, said gross profit last year rose 12 percent to 6.6 trillion dong ($294 million), beating its own target.

Hanoi-based Vietcombank’s loans last year totalled about 400 trillion dong, up 24 percent from 2014 when its lending expanded 18 percent, the lender said in a statement published late on Friday on its website.

The bank cut bad debts to 1.76 percent of loans last year, from 2.29 percent in 2014.

Formally known as the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam and 15 percent owned by Japan’s Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group, Vietcombank had projected its annual gross profit at 5.9 trillion dong for 2015.

In 2016 Vietcombank plans to boost lending by 17-18 percent, keep bad debts below 2 percent of loans while projecting gross profit to grow at least 10 percent, below the annual growth in 2015, the statement said.

VCB stocks closed down 2.87 percent at 40,600 dong each on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 25, 2015, Reuters data show. ($1=22,415 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)