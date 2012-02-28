FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VietinBank to sell $2 bln overseas bonds-report
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
February 28, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 6 years ago

VietinBank to sell $2 bln overseas bonds-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, plans to issue overseas bonds to raise $2 billion this year, a state-run news website said on Tuesday.

The Hanoi-based lender also is in negotiations to sell stakes in the firm and aims to finish the sale to a strategic partner by the end of the third quarter, the NDHMoney web site (ndhmoney.vn) quoted VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung as saying. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh & Kim Coghill)

