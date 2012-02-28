VietinBank to sell $2 bln overseas bonds-report

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, plans to issue overseas bonds to raise $2 billion this year, a state-run news website said on Tuesday.

The Hanoi-based lender also is in negotiations to sell stakes in the firm and aims to finish the sale to a strategic partner by the end of the third quarter, the NDHMoney web site (ndhmoney.vn) quoted VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung as saying. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh & Kim Coghill)