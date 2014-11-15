BRIEF-Vietnam's VietinBank says Q3 net profit down 43 pct y/y

HANOI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Viet Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, or VietinBank

* Q3 net profit dropped 43 percent from a year ago to 1.25 trillion dong ($58.7 million), the bank said in a statement

* Total assets at the end of September 2014 rose 7.7 percent from the start of this year to 621 trillion dong

* Outstanding loans at the end of September rose 5.5 percent in the same period to 393.47 trillion dong

* VietinBank is Vietnam’s biggest partly private bank by assets and is 19.73-percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Ltd Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)