BRIEF-VietinBank, Taiwanese banks sign $139-mln loan
December 8, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-VietinBank, Taiwanese banks sign $139-mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Vietnam Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)

* VietinBank signs $139-million syndicated loan with five Taiwanese banks, arranged by Cathay United Bank, it said in a statement, without giving details of the credit.

* Says the loan helps boost its foreign exchange funds to meet corporate clients’ needs.

* VietinBank, Vietnam’s biggest listed bank in terms of assets, is 19.73 percent owned by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
