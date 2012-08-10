FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2012 / 7:49 AM / 5 years ago

VietinBank sees 2012 credit growth slowing to 10-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s second-largest partly private lender by assets, will post annual credit growth of between 10-12 percent this year, following a slowdown in the first seven months, a senior executive said on Friday.

The Hanoi-based bank saw loans at the end of July which were down 2 percent against the end of 2011, Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Toan Thang said in an online discussion held by the official Vietnam Economic Times newspaper. He gave no values.

In February, VietinBank had projected its 2012 gross profit would rise 11 percent from last year, based on annual credit growth of 17 percent, down from 25 percent growth in 2011. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

