FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
VietinBank signs $117 mln credit line for Jetstar Pacific to buy Airbus planes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

VietinBank signs $117 mln credit line for Jetstar Pacific to buy Airbus planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by market value, has signed a $117 million credit agreement to fund the purchase by budget airline Jetstar Pacific of Airbus A320 aircraft, the carrier said on Tuesday.

Jetstar Pacific, 70 percent-owned by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and 30 percent held by Australia's Qantas Airways , will take delivery of 10 of the European aircraft maker's A320s in 2017, Jetstar Pacific Chief Executive Officer Le Hong Ha said in a statement.

The purchase, worth about $1 billion at list prices, was finalised last month during a visit to Vietnam by French President Francois Hollande. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.