Vietnam's VietinBank signs $200 mln syndicated loan with 18 foreign banks

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s second biggest bank by market value, said on Thursday it has signed a $200-million syndicated loan with 18 foreign banks, led by BNP Paribas and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank .

Other banks include Commerzbank AG, State Bank of India, BDO Unibank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank , Taiwan Business Bank, Far Eastern International Bank and Export-Import Bank of China .

The foreign currency loan will provide credit for manufacturing and business activity at corporate clients, VietinBank said in a statement on its website.

The statement did not disclose the term or the interest rate of the deal. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joseph Radford)