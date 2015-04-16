FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign banks to lend $100 mln to VietinBank
April 16, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Foreign banks to lend $100 mln to VietinBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) - Three foreign banks led by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will provide a $100 million syndicated loan to VietinBank, the largest of Vietnam’s banks part-owned by private companies, the Vietnamese bank said on Thursday.

The loan, also provided by France’s BNP Paribas and Mega International Commercial Bank, will supplement VietinBank’s funds in foreign currencies, the Hanoi-based lender said in a statement. It gave no further details of the credit.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ owns 19.73 percent of VietinBank, also known as the Vietnam Bank for Industry and Trade.

VietinBank shares were flat at 18,100 dong ($0.84) each before the break on Thursday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

