FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VietinBank sells 20 pct stake to MUFG unit for $743 mln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

VietinBank sells 20 pct stake to MUFG unit for $743 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s second-biggest partly private lender by assets, will sell a 20 percent stake to Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ for 15.46 trillion dong ($743 million), the biggest stake available to foreign investors.

The Hanoi-based bank will issue new shares to the Japanese lender in the largest-ever merger and acquisition deal in Vietnam’s banking industry, VietinBank said in a statement on Thursday.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi is a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.