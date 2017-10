TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) , plans to buy a 20 percent interest in VietinBank from the Vietnamese government for about 60 billion yen ($720 million), a source said.

VietinBank, or Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, is Vietnam’s second-largest partly private lender.