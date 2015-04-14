FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VietinBank sees 2015 pretax profit flat at $338 mln
April 14, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

VietinBank sees 2015 pretax profit flat at $338 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 14 (Reuters) - VietinBank, the largest of Vietnam’s banks that are part-owned by private companies, expects a pretax profit of 7.3 trillion dong ($338 million) this year, unchanged from 2014.

The Hanoi-based bank, 19.73 percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, also aims to expand lending by 13 percent and raise its assets by 13 percent to $84.87 trillion dong, following shareholders’ approval at a meeting on Tuesday. ($1=21,610 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

