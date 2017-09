Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank)

* Reports Q2 2014 results

* Q2 2014 net profit fell 9.2 percent y/y to 1.88 trillion dong ($88.7 million)

* H1 2014 net profit dipped 3.2 percent y/y to 3.02 trillion dong

* Total assets on June 30, 2014 were 3.7 percent higher than end-2013 at 597.64 trillion dong Further company coverage: ($1=21,195 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)