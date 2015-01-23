VietinBank's gross profit seen down at $342 mln in 2014-Vietnam Economic Times

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s top partly private bank, made a gross profit of 7.3 trillion dong ($342 million) last year, slightly above its annual target but down 5.8 percent from 2013, an official newspaper reported on Friday.

The total assets of the Hanoi-based lender, 19.73 percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Ltd, rose 14.6 percent in 2014 to 660 trillion dong, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a VietinBank report as saying.

VietinBank has yet to release its full balance sheet for 2014. Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1=21,330 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)