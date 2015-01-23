FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-VietinBank says gross profit fell to $342 mln in 2014
January 23, 2015 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-VietinBank says gross profit fell to $342 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price, 2015 targets, changes attribution)

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s top partly private bank, on Friday said it made a gross profit of 7.3 trillion dong ($342 million) last year, slightly above its annual target but down 5.8 percent from 2013.

The total assets of the Hanoi-based lender, 19.73 percent owned by Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Ltd, rose 14.6 percent to 660 trillion dong, VietinBank said in a statement, confirming a newspaper report earlier.

VietinBank stocks advanced 3.11 percent to 16,500 dong each at 0236 GMT.

Loans rose 17 percent to 440 trillion dong last year, well above the 12.62 percent annual credit growth posted by Vietnam’s banking system, while bad debts accounted for 1.1 percent of VietinBank’s total loans, the statement said.

Bad debts stood at 5.3 percent of loans in Vietnam at the end of November 2014, according to the central bank.

VietinBank, or the Vietnam Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, has yet to release its full balance sheet for 2014.

It projects gross profit in 2015 to be equal to or beat last year, lending to rise 13-15 percent and bad debt to be below 3 percent, the statement said.

This year would see a “comprehensive restructuring of the bank toward modernisation” and greater competitiveness, it added, without elaborating.

VietinBank may merge with unlisted OceanBank this year as part of Vietnam’s efforts to clean up the country’s fragmented banking sector, which is weighed down with bad loans after a decade of rapid expansion, according to the central bank.

$1=21,330 dong Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates

