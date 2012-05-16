FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VietinBank says to conclude stake sale talk in Q3
May 16, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-VietinBank says to conclude stake sale talk in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show VietinBank plans one stake sale, not two)

HANOI, May 16 (Reuters) - VietinBank, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, will conclude talks over a stake sale to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The Hanoi-based lender plans to finalise the sale of a 20 percent stake in the fourth quarter, cutting state ownership to 60 percent, Chairman Pham Huy Hung told an industry meeting. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Chris Lewis)

