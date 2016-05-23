FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vietnam's VietJet to buy 100 Boeing planes for $11.3 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Vietnam's VietJet to buy 100 Boeing planes for $11.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VietJet agreed a firm order of 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes worth $11.3 billion at list prices on Monday, making it one of the region's fastest growing low-cost carriers.

Delivery of the Boeing planes is expected to run from 2019 until 2023, when VietJet will have a fleet of more than 200 planes of both Boeing and Airbus to accommodate its expansion plan, the carrier said in a statement.

The airline also signed a $3.04 billion deal for engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, for the 30 Airbus A321 planes that it ordered in November 2015.

Reporting by My Pham; Writing by Mai Nguyen; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.