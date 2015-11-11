FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VietJet Air to buy 15 engines from CFM in $700 mln deal
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

VietJet Air to buy 15 engines from CFM in $700 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $700 million contract to buy 15 engines from CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France’s Safran SA, the airline said on Wednesday.

The engines will be installed on VietJet’s newly ordered Airbus A321 aircraft, the Vietnamese airline said in a statement.

The contract was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday, where the Vietnamese airline also ordered 30 aircraft from the Airbus A321 family of planes for $3.6 billion as it seeks expansion in Asia.

The deal with CFM International is the second within a year, after a $300 million contract for engine maintenance signed in late November 2014. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.