VietJet mandates BNP, Deutsche Bank for $300 mln IPO -IFR
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

VietJet mandates BNP, Deutsche Bank for $300 mln IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s VietJet Air has mandated BNP, Deutsche Bank and VietCapital to manage its IPO of up to $300 million, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported on Monday.

It was not clear if the shares would be listed on a local exchange or an overseas one, IFR cited a source close to the privately-owned low cost carrier as saying. The final size of the IPO has also not been decided.

In an interview with Reuters this month, the MD of VietJet, which ordered $9 billion of Airbus jets in 2014, said the company is on track for an IPO this year but was assessing whether to list shares in Vietnam or overseas. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan of IFR; writing by Anshuman Daga; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
