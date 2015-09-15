FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-VietJet Air lines up $347 mln jet funding from Mitsubishi UFJ Lease
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-VietJet Air lines up $347 mln jet funding from Mitsubishi UFJ Lease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add detail, background)

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company for a $347.2 million loan to help to finance its fleet expansion, the airline said on Tuesday.

The loan will cover financing for three Airbus A321s, the airline said in a statement. The deal is part of VietJet’s plans to buy or lease a total of 107 aircraft over the next decade, receiving 10 to 12 new jets a year.

The loan deal in Tokyo between the country’s sole private airline and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, took place on the sidelines of a visit to Japan by Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong.

VietJet has previously said it would explore the possibility of buying aircraft from Boeing to expand its routes, including long-haul operations, and eye new joint ventures with airlines in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. (Editing by Ho Binh Minh and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.