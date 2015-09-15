UPDATE 1-VietJet Air lines up $347 mln jet funding from Mitsubishi UFJ Lease

(Add detail, background)

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company for a $347.2 million loan to help to finance its fleet expansion, the airline said on Tuesday.

The loan will cover financing for three Airbus A321s, the airline said in a statement. The deal is part of VietJet’s plans to buy or lease a total of 107 aircraft over the next decade, receiving 10 to 12 new jets a year.

The loan deal in Tokyo between the country’s sole private airline and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, took place on the sidelines of a visit to Japan by Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong.

VietJet has previously said it would explore the possibility of buying aircraft from Boeing to expand its routes, including long-haul operations, and eye new joint ventures with airlines in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. (Editing by Ho Binh Minh and David Goodman)