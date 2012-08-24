FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam's ACB says assets at $10.8 bln, down 20 pct on yr
August 24, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Vietnam's ACB says assets at $10.8 bln, down 20 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dollar sign to headline)

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vietnam’s fourth-biggest partly private lender, said its total assets stood at more than 225 trillion dong ($10.8 billion) as at Aug. 22, down around 20 percent from the end of last year.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based bank recorded its capital adequacy ratio at 10.27 percent as of Aug. 22, it said in a statement issued late on Thursday, as it tried to reassure depositors that the bank was sound and their money was safe.

Vietnamese police have arrested ACB’s former chief executive over accusations of violating state regulations on management, the official Vietnam News Agency reported on Friday, following the arrest on Monday of one of the bank’s founders. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

