Vietnam's Asia Commercial Bank 2012 net profit slumps 71 pct
February 20, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam's Asia Commercial Bank 2012 net profit slumps 71 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vietnam’s fifth-biggest partly private lender by assets, said its net profit last year fell 71 percent from 2011 to 928.4 billion dong ($44.5 million).

As of Dec. 31, the total assets of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender, which was hit late last year by the arrests of several executives, fell 37 percent from 2011 to 177 trillion dong, the bank said in a statement via the stock exchange.

The bank, 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered PLC , was rocked by the arrest in August 2012 of co-founder Nguyen Duc Kien and chief executive Ly Xuan Hai, after which its chairman resigned.

