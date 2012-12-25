FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam's Agribank cuts bad debt to 4 pct -report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 25, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam's Agribank cuts bad debt to 4 pct -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - State-owned Agribank, Vietnam’s largest lender by assets, has reduced its bad debt ratio to around 4 percent of loans now from 6.1 percent at the start of the year, a senior executive was quoted by a state-run newspaper on Tuesday as saying.

The Hanoi-based unlisted bank hopes to cut the ratio further in 2013, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao of Agribank’s Board of Members told the Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

Vietnam will take firm measures aimed at cutting the banking system’s non-performing loans to 3-4 percent of total lending by the end of 2015 from 8.82 percent in September, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said last month.

The loan problem has worsened this year as a result of a slowing economy and weakening domestic consumption.

Economic growth in 2012 slowed to an annual rate of 5.03 percent, its weakest rate of expansion since 1999, the government said on Monday. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.