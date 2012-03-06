Vietnam Agribank plans loan growth 10-15 pct/yr by 2015

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Agribank, Vietnam’s largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it has projected annual credit growth of between 10 and 15 percent by 2015, by when it could undergo a partial privatisation in line with government policies.

The Hanoi-based lender also projected annual profit growth of 10 percent while its assets would rise on par with annual lending growth of 10 to 15 percent, it said in a statement on its web site (www.agribank.com.vn). (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)