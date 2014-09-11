FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam Airlines' IPO plan wins govt approval - media
September 11, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam Airlines' IPO plan wins govt approval - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese government has approved final plans to sell 25 percent of state-owned carrier Vietnam Airlines in a privatisation that will involve an initial public offering of shares, an online newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Hanoi-based airline, with a registered capital of 14 trillion dong ($661 million), will sell 20 percent of stake to a strategic partner or partners, Vietnamese news website NDH quoted a senior government official as saying.

A further 5 percent will be sold to other investors, according to NDH, while the state will retain a 75 percent holding.

$1=21,180 dong Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

